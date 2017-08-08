Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Receiving off night against Washington
Ozuna is taking a seat for Miami's contest against Washington on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
After hitting a three-run bomb in the series opener, the Miami left fielder will get what looks like a breather as the set continues Wednesday night. Ichiro Suzuki will take his place in the outfield and bat seventh against Nationals right-hander A.J. Cole.
More News
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Powers club to win with three-run bomb•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Pounds 25th homer Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Launches career-high 24th homer Sunday•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Plates five in win over Rangers•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Day off Sunday•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Drives in three Thursday•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...