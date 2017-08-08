Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Receiving off night against Washington

Ozuna is taking a seat for Miami's contest against Washington on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

After hitting a three-run bomb in the series opener, the Miami left fielder will get what looks like a breather as the set continues Wednesday night. Ichiro Suzuki will take his place in the outfield and bat seventh against Nationals right-hander A.J. Cole.

