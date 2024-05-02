Coley is batting .300 (9-for-30) with three home runs, 10 RBI and a 6:10 BB:K in eight games since being promoted to High-A Beloit.

The 23-year-old outfielder overmatched Single-A pitchers to begin the year with a .375/.459/.688 slash line in eight games, and he hasn't slowed down much since getting bumped up to High-A on April 16. Coley, a 17th-round pick in 2023 as a fifth-year senior out of Rhode Island, is still old for his level and big numbers should be expected to some extent, but he's got legit tools and athleticism. If he forces his way up to Double-A before the end of the season and continues to rake, the Marlins may have uncovered a gem.