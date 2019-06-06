Marlins' Martin Prado: Back to bench role
Prado is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers, David Wilson of the Miami Herald reports.
After going 4-for-10 while starting three straight games over the weekend following Neil Walker's (quadriceps) placement on the 10-day injured list, Prado appeared in line to serve as the Marlins' primary first baseman. Manager Don Mattingly has since pivoted from that plan, however, as Prado has been benched for each of the Marlins' three games in Milwaukee. Garrett Cooper has instead been covering first base in Prado's stead, with JT Riddle taking over Cooper's spot in the outfield.
