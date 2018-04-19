Marlins' Martin Prado: Begins rehab assignment Thursday
Prado (knee) will start at third base and bat second Thursday for High-A Jupiter in the first game of his rehab assignment with the affiliate.
Prado, who opened the season on the 10-day disabled list after suffering a setback with his surgically repaired knee in mid-March, resumed playing in extended spring training games last week. The Marlins' decision to send the veteran out on a rehab assignment suggests his knee responded well to the activity, but he'll likely require several games in the minors before being activated from the DL. In addition to seeing time at the hot corner, Prado could receive reps in left or right field during the rehab assignment, as the outfield may represent his easiest path to playing time once he rejoins the big club.
