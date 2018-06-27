Marlins' Martin Prado: Begins rehab assignment

Prado (hamstring) started a rehab assignment with High-A Jupiter on Tuesday, Craig Davis of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Prado will likely require a slate of outings at the minor-league level before returning to Miami after going down with a left hamstring strain in late May. If all goes according to plan, expect to see the 34-year-old back in the majors at third base around the first week of July. Over just 24 games this season, he's hitting .194/.242/.226.

More News
Our Latest Stories