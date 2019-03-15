Marlins' Martin Prado: Collects first spring hits

Prado went 2-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The hits were Prado's first of the spring. The Marlins have brought the veteran utility player along slowly and will likely continue to monitor his workload carefully through the rest of camp, but the 35-year-old appears to be on track for a bench spot on the 25-man roster.

