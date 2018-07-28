Marlins' Martin Prado: Collects two hits vs. Nationals

Prado went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI on Friday against Washington.

Prado plated his team's lone run, but it wasn't enough as Miami fell 9-1. He's recorded a base knock in four of his last five games, so he's beginning to heat up at the plate after missing significant time on the disabled list due to a hamstring injury. Prado is batting .310 with five extra-base hits and eight RBI through 16 games in July.