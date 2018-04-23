Marlins' Martin Prado: Could be activated by weekend
Prado (knee) collected the first hit of his rehab assignment Saturday at High-A Jupiter, an RBI double, and the Marlins could activate him from the disabled list as soon as Friday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports. "Now it's really a matter of getting Martin at-bats," manager Don Mattingly said Sunday. "He hasn't really played since last July on any kind of consistent basis, so he's kind of going through spring training right now. ... He's been doing well."
The veteran third baseman has yet to play in back-to-back games on his rehab stint, but that would appear to be the final hurdle for Prado to clear before he's ready to rejoin the Marlins' lineup. Brian Anderson has been manning the hot corner in his absence, and it remains to be seen what role the 34-year-old Prado will have on a rebuilding roster once he comes off the DL.
More News
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Begins rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: May not return until end of April•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Plays in extended spring training•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Lands on DL•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Could be ready by mid-April•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Suffers setback, will hit DL•
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...