Marlins' Martin Prado: Could be activated by weekend

Prado (knee) collected the first hit of his rehab assignment Saturday at High-A Jupiter, an RBI double, and the Marlins could activate him from the disabled list as soon as Friday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports. "Now it's really a matter of getting Martin at-bats," manager Don Mattingly said Sunday. "He hasn't really played since last July on any kind of consistent basis, so he's kind of going through spring training right now. ... He's been doing well."

The veteran third baseman has yet to play in back-to-back games on his rehab stint, but that would appear to be the final hurdle for Prado to clear before he's ready to rejoin the Marlins' lineup. Brian Anderson has been manning the hot corner in his absence, and it remains to be seen what role the 34-year-old Prado will have on a rebuilding roster once he comes off the DL.