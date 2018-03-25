Marlins' Martin Prado: Could be ready by mid-April

Prado (knee) faced rehabbing teammate Wei-Yin Chen (elbow) in live batting practice Sunday and could be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list by mid-April, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins shut Prado down a little less than two weeks ago after he experienced renewed discomfort in the back of his surgically repaired right knee, but his involvement in on-field activity Sunday implies progress. Since Prado hadn't appeared in any games prior to being shut down, he'll likely need to go through an abridged version of spring training over the next few weeks before he's viewed as a realistic option for the big club. Brian Anderson will handle full-time duty at the hot corner until Prado is activated from the DL.