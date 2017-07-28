Marlins' Martin Prado: Could return this season
Prado underwent a knee scope clean up and could return after 3-5 weeks of recovery, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Prado's surgery required only an arthroscopic solution, though there remains a high degree of variability as to his overall recovery time. The 33-year-old was forced to undergo the operation after seeing little improvement since being placed on the DL earlier this month, but it would appear he could presumably get back on the field sometime in September. Nonetheless, fantasy owners should look elsewhere for replacement options.
More News
-
Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...