Marlins' Martin Prado: Could return this season

Prado underwent a knee scope clean up and could return after 3-5 weeks of recovery, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Prado's surgery required only an arthroscopic solution, though there remains a high degree of variability as to his overall recovery time. The 33-year-old was forced to undergo the operation after seeing little improvement since being placed on the DL earlier this month, but it would appear he could presumably get back on the field sometime in September. Nonetheless, fantasy owners should look elsewhere for replacement options.