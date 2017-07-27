Marlins' Martin Prado: Could undergo surgery
Prado (knee) has not been making much progress since landing on the DL on July 17, and could require surgery in the near future, Craig Davis of the Sun Sentinel reports.
Prado suffered the right knee sprain during a game against the Phillies, and it hasn't improved near the rate at which the third baseman would've hoped. Manager Don Mattingly stated that the club could make a decision as soon as Friday, prior to the game against Cincinnati. In his place, Derek Dietrich continues to get a majority of the playing time at third base.
