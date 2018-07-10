Marlins' Martin Prado: Day off Tuesday
Prado is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Prado is 7-for-18 since returning from a hamstring injury. Miguel Rojas will start at third base in his place.
