Marlins' Martin Prado: Day off Wednesday
Prado is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The veteran has struggled significantly at the plate so far this season, hitting just .159/.213/.170. Brian Anderson will move in to third base Wednesday, with J.B. Shuck starting in right field.
More News
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: On bench Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Hits bench in series finale•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Drives in two Saturday•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Set to start at third base•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Could be activated by weekend•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...