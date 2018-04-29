Marlins' Martin Prado: Drives in two Saturday
Prado went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.
After going 0-for-4 in his first game off the disabled list Friday, Prado picked up his first hits and RBI of the season while hitting fifth Saturday. The veteran third baseman doesn't have a huge fantasy upside, especially in a struggling Marlins offense, but regular playing time will still make him useful in NL-only and deeper mixed formats now that he's healthy again.
More News
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Set to start at third base•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Could be activated by weekend•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Begins rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: May not return until end of April•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Plays in extended spring training•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...