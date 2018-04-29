Marlins' Martin Prado: Drives in two Saturday

Prado went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.

After going 0-for-4 in his first game off the disabled list Friday, Prado picked up his first hits and RBI of the season while hitting fifth Saturday. The veteran third baseman doesn't have a huge fantasy upside, especially in a struggling Marlins offense, but regular playing time will still make him useful in NL-only and deeper mixed formats now that he's healthy again.