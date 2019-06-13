Marlins' Martin Prado: Exits Wednesday's game

Prado was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Cardinals with an apparent leg injury, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Prado pulled up while running out a groundball during the third inning and did not retake the field for the following frame. Austin Dean entered the lineup in his stead and will play the outfield, shifting Brian Anderson to third base.

