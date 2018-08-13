Marlins' Martin Prado: Exits with quad strain

Prado exited the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Braves with a left quad strain.

Prado got through two innings in the field and had a flyout at the plate before leaving the game. It's not clear at what point he injured his quad. Miguel Rojas entered the game as the Marlins' new third baseman. Prado is considered day-to-day and is unlikely to appear in the evening game.