Marlins' Martin Prado: Expected to miss time

Manager Don Mattingly suggested after Friday's game that Prado (hamstring) will go on the disabled list, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports. "Obviously it's not going to be a quick one," Mattingly said.

A 3-for-4 night against Max Scherzer went south in a hurry, as Prado hurt his left hamstring and is now facing another DL stint. Prado opened the season on the disabled list with a knee injury after missing a large portion of last year with a right hamstring issue. Brian Anderson figures to move in from the outfield to cover third base in Prado's absence.