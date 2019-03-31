Marlins' Martin Prado: Exploits platoon advantage
Prado went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Rockies.
Getting the start at first base against left-hander Tyler Anderson and hitting sixth, Prado rapped out his first hits of 2019 -- all singles, including one of the infield variety. The 35-year-old wasn't a big fantasy asset even in his prime, but at this stage of his career he's little more than a cheap DFS punt play when he has the platoon advantage.
