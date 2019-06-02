Marlins' Martin Prado: Filling in for Walker

Prado will start at first base and bat sixth Sunday against the Padres, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Prado will enter the lineup for the third straight contest in place of top first baseman Neil Walker (quadriceps), who was moved to the injured list. Walker's absence for at least the next week should continue to open up steady at-bats for Prado, but the 35-year-old offers limited fantasy appeal at this stage of his career. He's hitting just .233 with one home run and no steals across 140 plate appearances on the season.