Marlins' Martin Prado: Gets breather Saturday
Prado is not in Saturday's starting lineup against the Nationals, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Prado is slated for a day off after making six straight starts following the All-Star break. Miguel Rojas will man the hot corner and bat leadoff in Prado's stead.
More News
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Collects two hits vs. Nationals•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Takes seat in series finale•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Day off Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Goes 4-for-6 against Nationals•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Hits first home run of 2018•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?