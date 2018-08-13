Marlins' Martin Prado: Heading to disabled list
Prado was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left quad strain Monday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Prado left the first game of Monday's doubleheader with a quad strain, which has evidently already been deemed bad enough for him to head to the disabled list. Prado isn't expected to need a lengthy stay on the DL, but the Marlins will want to bring in someone to take his place on the roster, possibly even before the start of the day's second game.
