Marlins' Martin Prado: Hits bench in series finale
Prado is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
The Marlins are planning to ease Prado along slowly after the veteran was reinstated from the disabled list Friday after an extended rehab from right knee surgery last summer. After starting back-to-back games at third base and going 2-for-8 with a double and two RBI in those contests, Prado will receive a routine maintenance day Sunday before likely rejoining the starting nine Monday against Philadelphia. Brian Anderson will man the hot corner in the Marlins' series finale with Colorado.
