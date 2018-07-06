Marlins' Martin Prado: Hits first home run of 2018
Prado went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer in Thursday's loss to the Nationals.
It was an excellent return for Prado, who was activated off the DL after being sidelined since May 25 with a hamstring issue. Prado's three-run shot in the second inning was his first long ball of the season -- a span of 99 plate appearances coming into Thursday. Considering Prado's .194/.242/.226 slash line coming into the series, he has a ways to go before regaining viable fantasy relevance.
