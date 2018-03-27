Marlins' Martin Prado: Lands on DL
Prado (knee) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
This was expected after Prado suffered a setback earlier in March while recovering from knee surgery he underwent in July of last year. He recently resumed live batting practice and is expected to go through an abridged version of spring training over the next two weeks as he looks to get back up to speed and rejoin the big club in mid-April. In the meantime, Brian Anderson is expected to handle full-time duties at the hot corner.
