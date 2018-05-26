Marlins' Martin Prado: Leaves game with hamstring injury

Prado left Friday's game with a left hamstring injury, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

At the time of the injury, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald noted that it did "not look good" and that Prado had to be helped down the dugout steps. A right hamstring injury cost Prado a sizable chunk of last season, and he missed the start of this season with a knee injury. Prado went 3-for-4 prior to exiting, with all three hits coming against Max Scherzer.

