Marlins' Martin Prado: Likely back from disabled list Thursday

Prado (hamstring) will travel with the Marlins to Washington and is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Thursday's series opener with the Nationals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Prado has endured multiple setbacks on the health front this season and has been limited to 24 appearances with the big club. The veteran at least seems optimistic that the strained left hamstring that has sidelined him since late May is no longer as a concern, as he told Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald that he's feeling "great" following a six-game rehab assignment. Once he's formally reinstated, Prado should be in store for at least a semi-regular role at third base, which will likely translate to fewer at-bats for the likes of Miguel Rojas and Yadiel Rivera.