Marlins' Martin Prado: Likely back from disabled list Thursday
Prado (hamstring) will travel with the Marlins to Washington and is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Thursday's series opener with the Nationals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Prado has endured multiple setbacks on the health front this season and has been limited to 24 appearances with the big club. The veteran at least seems optimistic that the strained left hamstring that has sidelined him since late May is no longer as a concern, as he told Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald that he's feeling "great" following a six-game rehab assignment. Once he's formally reinstated, Prado should be in store for at least a semi-regular role at third base, which will likely translate to fewer at-bats for the likes of Miguel Rojas and Yadiel Rivera.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...