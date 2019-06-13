Marlins' Martin Prado: Likely headed to IL

Prado (hamstring) will likely be placed on the injured list before Friday's game against the Pirates, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

He left Wednesday's game with right hamstring tightness, and the Marlins are already bracing for a multi-week absence. Prado has already landed on the injured list seven times over the past two seasons, suffering from right hamstring strains, left quad strains and a left abdominal strain. Yadiel Rivera will likely be promoted from Triple-A as the corresponding move when Prado is placed on the injured list.