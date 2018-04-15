Marlins' Martin Prado: May not return until end of April
Prado (knee) may not return until the final weekend of April against the Rockies, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Frisaro is speculating, but the logic would be that Prado would be kept away from the cold weather cities on this upcoming road trip and avoid the long flight to Los Angeles. In the meantime, Brian Anderson will continue to be the everyday third baseman.
