Marlins' Martin Prado: Nails first homer
Prado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-2 loss to the Indians on Wednesday.
The 35-year-old possesses a sparkling .320 batting average while being a part-time player early this season, but he hasn't contributed much in the other offensive categories. The bomb Wednesday was his first homer of the year, and he also has just five RBI and five runs in 50 at-bats. Last season, Prado had one home run in 197 at-bats, so owners shouldn't expect a sudden power surge from Prado after Wednesday's homer.
More News
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Third start in four games•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Solid start to season•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Exploits platoon advantage•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Collects first spring hits•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Set for spring debut Saturday•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Done for season with abdominal strain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers; Tuesday winners & losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...