Marlins' Martin Prado: Nails first homer

Prado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-2 loss to the Indians on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old possesses a sparkling .320 batting average while being a part-time player early this season, but he hasn't contributed much in the other offensive categories. The bomb Wednesday was his first homer of the year, and he also has just five RBI and five runs in 50 at-bats. Last season, Prado had one home run in 197 at-bats, so owners shouldn't expect a sudden power surge from Prado after Wednesday's homer.