Marlins' Martin Prado: Not expected to play until mid-March

Prado remains in a rehab protocol following his recovery from a late-July scope of his right knee and isn't expected to appear in Grapefruit League games until mid-March, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports."We're going to be very patient with [Prado], making sure that he's kind of stepping along," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Sunday. "In my mind, and I think in our minds, he's still in rehab protocol from the standpoint of we're going to keep him to a minimum and work him towards making sure he's ready [Opening Day]."

Prado will spend the first couple weeks of spring training gradually building up his baseball activities before the Marlins presumably ramp up his workload in the Grapefruit League as the March 29 season opener approaches. The early spring absence of Prado, who was limited to just 37 games in 2017, should open up more action at third base for Brian Anderson and more time in the corner outfield for Derek Dietrich and Braxton Lee, among others.