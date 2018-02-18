Marlins' Martin Prado: Not expected to play until mid-March
Prado remains in a rehab protocol following his recovery from a late-July scope of his right knee and isn't expected to appear in Grapefruit League games until mid-March, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports."We're going to be very patient with [Prado], making sure that he's kind of stepping along," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Sunday. "In my mind, and I think in our minds, he's still in rehab protocol from the standpoint of we're going to keep him to a minimum and work him towards making sure he's ready [Opening Day]."
Prado will spend the first couple weeks of spring training gradually building up his baseball activities before the Marlins presumably ramp up his workload in the Grapefruit League as the March 29 season opener approaches. The early spring absence of Prado, who was limited to just 37 games in 2017, should open up more action at third base for Brian Anderson and more time in the corner outfield for Derek Dietrich and Braxton Lee, among others.
More News
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....