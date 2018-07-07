Marlins' Martin Prado: Not in Saturday's lineup

Prado is out of the lineup for Saturday's game at Washington, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Prado return from the disabled list Thursday and will get the day off Saturday as the Marlins ease him back. The 34-year-old has missed much of the season with hamstring and knee injuries, and is slashing .190/.250/.250 in only 100 at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories