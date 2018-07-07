Marlins' Martin Prado: Not in Saturday's lineup
Prado is out of the lineup for Saturday's game at Washington, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Prado return from the disabled list Thursday and will get the day off Saturday as the Marlins ease him back. The 34-year-old has missed much of the season with hamstring and knee injuries, and is slashing .190/.250/.250 in only 100 at-bats.
More News
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Hits first home run of 2018•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Returns from DL•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Likely back from disabled list Thursday•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Could be back before break•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Officially placed on DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?