Marlins' Martin Prado: Officially placed on DL

Prado (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Prado hits the DL after suffering a left hamstring strain Friday night. A return timetable is up in the air, but manager Don Mattingly suggested it could be an extended absence, saying "it's not going to be a quick one." JT Riddle was recalled in a corresponding move and is starting at shortstop Saturday with Miguel Rojas shifted to third.

