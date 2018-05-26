Marlins' Martin Prado: Officially placed on DL
Prado (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Prado hits the DL after suffering a left hamstring strain Friday night. A return timetable is up in the air, but manager Don Mattingly suggested it could be an extended absence, saying "it's not going to be a quick one." JT Riddle was recalled in a corresponding move and is starting at shortstop Saturday with Miguel Rojas shifted to third.
