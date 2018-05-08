Marlins' Martin Prado: On bench Tuesday
Prado is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The veteran is hitting just .135/.158/.162 through his first nine games this season. Brian Anderson will move in to third base Tuesday, with Cameron Maybin starting in right field.
More News
