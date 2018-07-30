Marlins' Martin Prado: Plates two vs. Nationals

Prado went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Sunday in the win over Washington.

Prado has recorded multi-hit performances in back-to-back games, driving in three runs over the weekend. The 34-year-old third baseman hasn't shown much power late in his career, as he sits with nine extra-base hits and 13 RBI over 41 games this season. He's hit just three home runs over the last two seasons (78 games), though he's missed some time due to injury.