Marlins' Martin Prado: Plays in extended spring training

Prado (hamstring) played three innings in an extended spring training game Monday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

He'll be back on the field Wednesday as he inches closer to his season debut. Prado seems on track to continue his rehab assignment with a full-season affiliate by the weekend, but as yet there's still no target date for the veteran to rejoin the Marlins -- and with Brian Anderson and Derek Dietrich both playing well at third base and in left field, respectively, no obvious spot in the lineup for Prado once he is activated from the disabled list.