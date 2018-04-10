Marlins' Martin Prado: Plays in extended spring training
Prado (hamstring) played three innings in an extended spring training game Monday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
He'll be back on the field Wednesday as he inches closer to his season debut. Prado seems on track to continue his rehab assignment with a full-season affiliate by the weekend, but as yet there's still no target date for the veteran to rejoin the Marlins -- and with Brian Anderson and Derek Dietrich both playing well at third base and in left field, respectively, no obvious spot in the lineup for Prado once he is activated from the disabled list.
More News
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Lands on DL•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Could be ready by mid-April•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Suffers setback, will hit DL•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Taking live batting practice•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Not expected to play until mid-March•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...