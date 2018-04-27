Marlins' Martin Prado: Reinstated from disabled list

Prado (knee) was activated from the disabled list and will start against the Rockies on Friday, Craig Mish of SiriusXM reports.

Prado has been sidelined since undergoing a scope of his right knee in late-July but will rejoin the Marlins' lineup ahead of a six-game homestand. The third baseman appeared in four minor-league contests while on a rehab assignment and didn't experience any problems with his knee. Expect Prado to get occasional rest over the next couple weeks while he works back to full speed, but he should take over primary duties at the hot corner moving forward.