Marlins' Martin Prado: Remains on bench

Prado remains on the bench Tuesday against the Rays, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Prado sits for the second game in a row, with Brian Anderson starting at third base. Anderson may be forced to make the majority of his starts at third going forward (at Prado's expense) due to the return of Garrett Cooper and the debut of Harold Ramirez.

