Marlins' Martin Prado: Retreats to bench

Prado is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami reinstated Prado from the disabled list prior to Saturday's win, with the 34-year-old checking into the lineup at first base and finishing 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI. With the non-contending Marlins likely motivated to give their younger position players extended looks in the final month of the season, it wouldn't be surprising if Prado was limited to part-time role in September.