Marlins' Martin Prado: Returns from DL
Prado (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
As expected, Prado will return to action after suffering a left hamstring strain May 26. He spent six games in the minor leagues rehabbing the hamstring, and he figures to see semi-regular time at third base upon his activation. Prior to the injury, he was scuffling at the plate, batting .194 with three doubles and three RBI through 24 games.
More News
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Likely back from disabled list Thursday•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Could be back before break•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Officially placed on DL•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Expected to miss time•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Leaves game with hamstring injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.