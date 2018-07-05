Marlins' Martin Prado: Returns from DL

Prado (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

As expected, Prado will return to action after suffering a left hamstring strain May 26. He spent six games in the minor leagues rehabbing the hamstring, and he figures to see semi-regular time at third base upon his activation. Prior to the injury, he was scuffling at the plate, batting .194 with three doubles and three RBI through 24 games.

