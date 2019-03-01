Marlins' Martin Prado: Set for spring debut Saturday
Prado could see his first Grapefruit League action of the spring Saturday against the Cardinals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
So far the veteran third baseman has only been getting at-bats in simulated games, as the Marlins ease him into shape. Prado has played only 91 games over the last two seasons due to a variety of injuries, but if he can stay healthy in 2019 he could still find a role as a utility player who can handle all four corner positions.
