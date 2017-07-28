Marlins' Martin Prado: Set for surgery

Prado will undergo knee surgery, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

This probably will end the 33-year-old's season, though Heyman did not directly address that notion in his report. Anyone holding on to Prado in single-year fantasy leagues can move on. The Marlins will continue to fill the gap with a timeshare at third base that includes Derek Dietrich, Mike Aviles and Miguel Rojas.