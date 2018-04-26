Marlins' Martin Prado: Set to start at third base
Prado (knee) appears to be Marlins manager Don Mattingly's first choice to start at third base once he's activated from the disabled list, Doug Padilla of MLB.com reports.
The veteran played in back-to-back rehab games for the first time Tuesday and Wednesday, and the team will wait and see how his knee responds before activating him, but Prado still seems likely to rejoin Miami's roster this weekend. Mattingly suggested he would get at least one day off a week in an effort to keep Brian Anderson in the lineup, but it looks like Prado will receive regular playing time once he's back.
More News
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Could be activated by weekend•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Begins rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: May not return until end of April•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Plays in extended spring training•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Lands on DL•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Could be ready by mid-April•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...