Marlins' Martin Prado: Set to start at third base

Prado (knee) appears to be Marlins manager Don Mattingly's first choice to start at third base once he's activated from the disabled list, Doug Padilla of MLB.com reports.

The veteran played in back-to-back rehab games for the first time Tuesday and Wednesday, and the team will wait and see how his knee responds before activating him, but Prado still seems likely to rejoin Miami's roster this weekend. Mattingly suggested he would get at least one day off a week in an effort to keep Brian Anderson in the lineup, but it looks like Prado will receive regular playing time once he's back.