Marlins' Martin Prado: Sitting Sunday

Prado is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, David Wilson of the Miami Herald reports.

Prado started three of the past four games, but the 35-year-old doesn't look to be anything more than a short-side platoon player at this point. That role typically doesn't hold much value in most season-long formats, particularly when Prado remains a part of the baseball's least-productive offense in terms of season wRC+ (67).

