Marlins' Martin Prado: Situated on bench Tuesday
Prado is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Prado has started seven of the team's last eight games at the hot corner, slashing just .185/.185/.222 over that stretch, so he'll head to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off. Miguel Rojas will cover third base in his stead, with JT Riddle drawing a start at shortstop as a result.
