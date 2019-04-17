Marlins' Martin Prado: Solid start to season
Prado went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.
It's the first time since Opening Day that Prado has been in the starting lineup and not collected a hit. The veteran has posted a .400/.438/.500 slash line through 12 games with three doubles and two RBI, and while he doesn't offer much power upside, Prado could sustain a solid batting average while seeing most of his cation against LHP.
