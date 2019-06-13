Marlins' Martin Prado: Suffers hamstring injury

Prado exited Wednesday's game against the Cardinals with right hamstring tightness, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Prado sustained the injury running out a groundball during the third inning Wednesday. The 35-year-old should be considered day-to-day, and he will have Thursday's scheduled off day to recover before this weekend's series versus the Pirates.

