Marlins' Martin Prado: Suffers setback, will hit DL
Marlins manager Don Mattingly revealed Wednesday that Prado experienced discomfort on the back of his right knee while running during workouts Tuesday and won't be ready for Opening Day, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Considering Prado had yet to make his Grapefruit League debut while progressing slowly from arthroscopic procedure he required on the knee last July, it always seemed unlikely that he would be ready to go for the season opener. The setback officially ends any hope of Prado avoiding the 10-day disabled list, though the extent of his recovery timetable remains to be seen. The Marlins will presumably shut Prado down for at least a few days before he's cleared to resume activity, and it could take several weeks for him to gear up for game action while he essentially goes through an individual spring-training regimen. Mattingly noted that Prado's injury will open the door for Brian Anderson to serve as the Marlins' Opening Day third baseman, according to Joe Frisaro of MLB.com.
More News
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Taking live batting practice•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Not expected to play until mid-March•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Working through rehab•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Could return this season•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Set for surgery•
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...