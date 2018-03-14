Marlins' Martin Prado: Suffers setback, will hit DL

Marlins manager Don Mattingly revealed Wednesday that Prado experienced discomfort on the back of his right knee while running during workouts Tuesday and won't be ready for Opening Day, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Considering Prado had yet to make his Grapefruit League debut while progressing slowly from arthroscopic procedure he required on the knee last July, it always seemed unlikely that he would be ready to go for the season opener. The setback officially ends any hope of Prado avoiding the 10-day disabled list, though the extent of his recovery timetable remains to be seen. The Marlins will presumably shut Prado down for at least a few days before he's cleared to resume activity, and it could take several weeks for him to gear up for game action while he essentially goes through an individual spring-training regimen. Mattingly noted that Prado's injury will open the door for Brian Anderson to serve as the Marlins' Opening Day third baseman, according to Joe Frisaro of MLB.com.