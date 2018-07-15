Marlins' Martin Prado: Takes seat in series finale

Prado is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Prado will get an early start on the All-Star break as the Phillies and Marlins wrap up their first halves with a day game. The veteran third baseman, who has gone 10-for-30 (.333 average) with a home run and six RBI in eight appearances since returning from the 10-day disabled list earlier this month, will give way to Miguel Rojas.

