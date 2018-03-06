Marlins' Martin Prado: Taking live batting practice
Prado is taking live batting practice Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Prado is working his way back from July knee surgery. The Marlins are taking things slowly with the veteran third baseman but remain hopeful that he'll be ready for Opening Day. He still has time to get some Grapefruit League action in mid-March and be ready to go by the start of the season, barring any setbacks.
