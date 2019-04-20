Marlins' Martin Prado: Third start in four games

Prado will start at third base and will hit second Saturday against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Prado will enter the lineup for the third time in four games after filling in for Neil Walker at first base Tuesday and Wednesday versus the Cubs. He'll move across the diamond this time around in place of Brian Anderson, who shifts to the corner outfield. With the Marlins demoting Austin Dean to Triple-A New Orleans earlier Saturday, Anderson could play in the outfield on a regular basis, which would likely open up steady at-bats for Prado at the hot corner.